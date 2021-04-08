FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

