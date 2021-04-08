Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

