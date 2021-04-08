FunFair Reaches Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00022933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00634674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00083467 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030336 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

