Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.