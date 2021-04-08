Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 747 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.87. 10,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,195. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.