Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $245.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average is $228.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

