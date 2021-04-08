Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $378.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

