Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.60 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.