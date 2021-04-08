Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

Paycom Software stock traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.29 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

