Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Paul John Balson lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000.

NYSEARCA XSD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.78. 10,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day moving average is $164.75. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

