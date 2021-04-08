Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $963,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.91. 48,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,646. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.85.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

