Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 44,573 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.06. 6,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.