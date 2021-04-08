Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.37 Million in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 30.13% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of DWMC stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

