Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 21,426 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 321.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 24,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

