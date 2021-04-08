Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,509. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $96.33.

