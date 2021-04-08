FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 13th (NASDAQ:HERAU)

FTAC Hera Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. FTAC Hera Acquisition had issued 80,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FTAC Hera Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

There is no company description available for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

