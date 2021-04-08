Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.