Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fox Factory by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $129.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

