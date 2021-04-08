Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forward Air by 302.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,475. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

