Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8,808.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 83,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.