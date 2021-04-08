Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fortive by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Fortive by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

