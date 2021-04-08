Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,309. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

