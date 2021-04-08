Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $192.83. 1,058,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.36. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $195.51.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.