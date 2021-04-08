Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,463 shares.The stock last traded at $41.91 and had previously closed at $42.27.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $803.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

