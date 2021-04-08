FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

BABA opened at $225.42 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

