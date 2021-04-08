FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 167.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 140,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

