FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,454 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $361.20 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.68. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.