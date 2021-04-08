FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 763.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

