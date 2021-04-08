FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.