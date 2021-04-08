FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 831,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 758.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 568,697 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

