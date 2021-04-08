Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FMX. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.80.

NYSE:FMX opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

