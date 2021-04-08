Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube Sells 25,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

