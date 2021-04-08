Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 86,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

