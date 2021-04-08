FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $143,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 410,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $292.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.74.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

