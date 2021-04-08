FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FirstCash by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

