First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.