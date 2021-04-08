First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

WH traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,330. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

