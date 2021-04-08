First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.41 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

