First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 14,056 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.