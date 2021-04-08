First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $132.44. 18,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,711. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

