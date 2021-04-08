First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

