First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.25 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $160.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.50 million and the highest is $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $617.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 419,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

