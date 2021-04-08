Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 163,902 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.14 million and a P/E ratio of -82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.22.

In other news, insider Richard Gibbs purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12). Also, insider John Behrendt purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

