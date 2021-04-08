Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 57,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

