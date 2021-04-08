FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the average volume of 1,120 call options.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.74 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

