FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FGEN. Mizuho lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

FGEN stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 23,812.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

