FC Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FC Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 328,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,721,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

