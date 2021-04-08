FC Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $95.19. 1,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

