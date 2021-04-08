Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $313.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.74 and a 52 week high of $314.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock worth $390,590,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

