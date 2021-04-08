Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Facebook by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.95. The stock had a trading volume of 593,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.74 and a 52-week high of $314.25. The company has a market cap of $888.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,436,094 shares of company stock valued at $390,590,898 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

